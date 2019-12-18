|
Lawrence G. Mann
Colerain Twp. - Lawrence G. Mann, beloved husband of 66 years to Marjorie (nee Morarity) Mann. Devoted father of Patricia (late Marty) Robbins, Larry J. (Denise) Mann, Karen Mann, Marcia (Tim) Cannon and Jeanette (Richard) Rodgers. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marty Mann, the late Tom Mann, the late Dick Mann and the late Kay Mann. Lawrence passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Dec 21) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019