Lawrence Gilce Perkins
Union - Lawrence "Gilce" Perkins, 78, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Gilce was a pipefitter with Local 392 and member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Alene Perkins and grandson Austin Perkins. Gilce is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Kathleen, daughter Jenny (Joe) Schlimm, sons Daniel (Meegan) Perkins, Timothy Perkins, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Gathering of Friends will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cinti, OH, 45203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020