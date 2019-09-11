Services
Springdale - Age 91. Passed away September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marlene V. (nee Schmidt) Carter. Devoted father of Rose Mary Wyatt; Lawrence (Lynn), Charles, Mark, Wayne & Robert Carter. Loving grandfather & great grandfather. Dear brother of Charles Carter, Thelma Woods, Marcella Vance, Betty Doan, Ruth Niehaus, Dorothy Burney, Rose Wilcox, Esther Carter & Alberta Learman. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11am until funeral service at 1pm. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
