Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Independence - Hester, Lawrence L. 82 of Independence, KY passed away at Boonespring Nursing Home on May 26, 2019. He was a Deputy Sheriff for the Kenton County Sheriff Department and served as a member of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Lawrence and Juanita Hester, Wife: Barbara Hester, Daughter; Michelle Corman. Survivors include his Sons: Michael (Missy) Hester and Jack (Sherrie) Hester; Daughters: Theresa Weber, Tracy Hester and Robin (Todd) Marksberry; Brother: James Hester; Sister: Joyce Herthel; 30 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Hwy., Elsmere with a Celebration of Life at 1:00PM. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery 3125 Madison Ave, Latonia, KY 41015.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019
