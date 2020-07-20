1/
Lawrence J. Ziegler
Lawrence J. Ziegler

Blue Ash - Lawrence J. Ziegler, Ed.D., beloved husband of Mary Ziegler (nee Moore) for 39 years, passed peacefully away, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Loving step-father of Anne (Rick) Milton, Kathy Sparks, Barbara (the late James) Adams Love, Peggy (Jim) Theilman, Patty (Michael) Booth. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Teresa Ziegler and 7 siblings. Larry was a devoted educator, having taught at Elder H.S. for 17 years and Cincinnati State for 30 years. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd., 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Friary or Glenmary Home Missioners. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
Funeral services provided by
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
