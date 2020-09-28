1/
Lawrence "Larry" McDaniel
Ross, OH - Age 85, passed away on September 27, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran. Employed at Feldkamp as a sheet metal worker, retiring in 1997. Survived by his wife Carol McDaniel; six children, Colleen (Mark) McPheron, Maureen (Tim Ryan) McDaniel, Barry (Sherry) McDaniel, Katie (Rick) Parks, Jenny (Brandon) Drexler, and Mike McDaniel; and other relatives. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
