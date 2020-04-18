|
|
Lawrence Menzer
Ft. Thomas - Lawrence H. "Larry" Menzer, 81, of Ft. Thomas, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and a retired vendor with Frito-Lay and Klostermann Bakery in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ellen Gegner Menzer. Survivors include his significant other, Susan Aber of Ft. Thomas; son, Lawrence W. (Tina) Menzer of Florence; daughters, Andrea (Todd) Menzer-Feebeck of Crestview Hills and Laurie (Doug) Perry of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Ethan Perry, Maia Menzer and Sasha Menzer; brother, George (Wanabahm) Menzer of San Diego. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus the services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020