Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Menzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Menzer

Add a Memory
Lawrence Menzer Obituary
Lawrence Menzer

Ft. Thomas - Lawrence H. "Larry" Menzer, 81, of Ft. Thomas, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and a retired vendor with Frito-Lay and Klostermann Bakery in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ellen Gegner Menzer. Survivors include his significant other, Susan Aber of Ft. Thomas; son, Lawrence W. (Tina) Menzer of Florence; daughters, Andrea (Todd) Menzer-Feebeck of Crestview Hills and Laurie (Doug) Perry of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Ethan Perry, Maia Menzer and Sasha Menzer; brother, George (Wanabahm) Menzer of San Diego. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus the services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -