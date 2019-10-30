Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Graston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence N. "Larry" Graston

Add a Memory
Lawrence N. "Larry" Graston Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" N. Graston

Cincinnati - passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at age 90. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mary (nee Mires) Graston and is survived by numerous friends. He was a graduate of Hughes High school class of 1949 and retired from First Covenant Presbyterian Church as their Maintenance Engineer. Lawrence was known for his strong faith and compassionate spirit. Visitation Wednesday 10 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cinti Assoc. for the Blind or Samuel W. Bell Home for the Sightless. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -