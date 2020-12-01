Lawrence "Larry" Neiheisel
Cincinnati - Lawrence "Larry" Neiheisel. Beloved partner of Vanessa Ernst. Devoted son of the late Margaret (Margie) and Edward (Jack) Neiheisel. Dear brother to Gary (Vickie) and Jerry (Susan) Neiheisel, Barb (Marty) Jennings-Shacat, Patty (Steve) Cagney and the late Cary Neiheisel. Dearly loved by Vanessa's daughters Tara, Jessica and Jamie, greatly influencing their lives. He loved being "PaPaw Larry". Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, friends and teammates. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at age of 60. Larry was such a special person. He loved family and friends. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. He was driven and worked hard, doing everything with great care and precision. He enjoyed playing softball being both a good player (lots of home runs this year!) and manager. He was very creative with his many original works of art. He could see beauty in the ordinary and using resourcefulness and imagination to produce whimsical creatures of nature. He was a very caring, thoughtful, kind, loving, generous person always willing to help others, and great fun to be with. Visitation Thursday December 3, from 5 - 7 PM at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Avenue, Cin., OH 45211. Mass of Christian Burial Friday December 4 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cin., OH 45238. Due to COVID face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, at 3565 Hubble Rd., Cin., OH 45247, White Oak. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. www.neidhardminges.com