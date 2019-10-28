Services
Fort Wright - Lawrence "Larry" W. Schrand, Jr., age 71, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Larry bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy. After his time in the service he spent his career as a machinist at Wulco, Inc. He was a volunteer figherfighter for Ft. Wright and Ft. Mitchell fire departments for over 30 years. He was also a member of St. Agnes Parish. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Schrand (nee Pessler); children, Joseph Schrand (Erica), Sarah Kubala (Joel) and Andrew Schrand (Margaret); siblings, Maxine Richardson (Larry), Mary Agnes Sandfoss (Pat), David Schrand (Koren); grandchildren, Avery, Logan and Evelyn Schrand, William and Levi Kubala, Ryker and Savannah Schrand; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Lawrence W. Schrand, Sr.; siblings, Richard Schrand (Helene), Dennis Schrand (Jan) and Margaret Ostendorf (Richard). A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Agnes Church (Ft. Wright, KY) from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, Attn: Cancer Research Fund, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood KY 41017. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
