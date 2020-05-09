Lawrence Slaven
Lawrence Slaven

Florence - Lawrence E. "Larry" Slaven, 69, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Victoria Lee Slaven (nee Boggs), devoted father of Crystal "Tommi" Meyer (Todd), Christopher Slaven, Dr. Dustin Wygant (Jennifer) & Martin Wygant (Susan), loving grandfather of Jessi, Austin, Brandon, Loganne, Joshua, Tyler Lee, Elise & Lauren & great grandfather of Arabelle & Georgia, beloved son of the late Edna (nee Saylor) Slaven, dear brother of Norma, Oscar, Doug, Louise & the late Barbara & Bonnie & son-in-law of the late Honorable Judge Boyd Lee & Ola Boggs. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Larry was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, had a career in the tire industry & was widely known as an accomplished guitarist, bassist & vocalist. Visitation Tues., May 12, 6 PM until time of service at 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment with military honors on Wed., May 13, 3:30 PM at the Boggs Cemetery, London, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael J. Fox Fdn. www.michaeljfox.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
