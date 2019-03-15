Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
the residence of Greg Spitz
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
the residence of Greg Spitz
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
the residence of Greg Spitz
Cincinnati - Larry, age 89, passed away March 14, 2019 in Hollywood, FL, beloved husband of the late Carolyn Spitz, dear brother of Bernard Spitz, uncle of Gregory, Levi & Manish Spitz & Wendi, Zahler, beloved friend of Barbara Dizenhuz. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Sunday, March 17, 2:00 P.M. . Shiva will be observed Sunday-Tuesday at the residence of Greg Spitz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cincinnati Hebrew Day School would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019
