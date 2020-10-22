1/1
Lawrence T. Maschmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence T. Maschmeyer

Covington - Lawrence T. Maschmeyer 91 years of age passed away peacefully at his residence with his loving family by his side. Larry was the loving husband of the late Margaret Maschmeyer (nee Arnzen). Loving father of Mary Maschmeyer - Schuler (Rick), Anne Maschmeyer, Mike Maschmeyer (Susan), Lauri Heck, and Teri Compton (Ed). Loving Grandpa of nine and six great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Donny Maschmeyer (Gerri). He received his BA from Thomas More College and his MBA from Xavier University .Larry worked for Cincinnati Gas and Electric in Management in the Power Production Department. He was an Army Korean War Veteran. Visitation Saturday October 24,2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St Charles Community 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved