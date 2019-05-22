|
Lawrence W. "Larry" Latham
Cincinnati - Lawrence W. "Larry" Latham, husband of the late Sharon A. Latham (nee Thien), beloved father of Timothy L. (Shannon) Latham, loving grandfather of Kendall and Evan, dear brother of Judith A., Jerry (Barb), Lynda, Ted (Karen), Ralph, Ada (Howard), Dan (Sharon), and Jack (Mary), brother-in-law of Carol E. (David) and the late Edward W. (the late Barb), also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 19, 2019. Age 72 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. May 24, at 10 AM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 5-7:30 PM with Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484 service on Thur. at 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorials to Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484. Larry was in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019