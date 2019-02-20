Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W. Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W. Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH
Lawrence W. Merz Jr. Obituary
Lawrence W. Merz, Jr.

Springdale - Larry Merz, age 75. Died February 12, 2019. Surviving him are daughter, Natalie; sons, Bill (Lori) & Chad (Michelle); 7 grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Casey, Abby, Sydney, Samantha & Anna; 2 brothers, Paul (Pearl) & Philip; sister, Toni (Dave); and former spouse, Pat. Family and friends may visit at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 10am. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Larry's memory to or Cincinnati Children's Hospital- Psychiatry Division. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
