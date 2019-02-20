|
|
Lawrence W. Merz, Jr.
Springdale - Larry Merz, age 75. Died February 12, 2019. Surviving him are daughter, Natalie; sons, Bill (Lori) & Chad (Michelle); 7 grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Casey, Abby, Sydney, Samantha & Anna; 2 brothers, Paul (Pearl) & Philip; sister, Toni (Dave); and former spouse, Pat. Family and friends may visit at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 10am. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Larry's memory to or Cincinnati Children's Hospital- Psychiatry Division. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019