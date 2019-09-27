|
Leah Elizabeth Renke
Hebron - Leah Elizabeth Renke, age 27, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. Cherished daughter of Laura Renke; loving sister of Abby (Charles) Neugebauer and Catherine (Alex) Burdorf-Cochran, dear cousin of Cally Denhart-Dick and baby Theo; dear niece of Bridget Hofler, cherished granddaughter to the late Tom and Lou Denhart. Leah is also survived by special her four-legged person, Malik.
Leah is best described as a sweet and kooky C.F. @SS Kicker! She perfected the art of sarcasm on countless victims. Not many people were spared from enjoying or being part of a good laugh. Leah was a vehement reader who's go-to genre was murder mystery - the ghastlier the better. She passionately advocated for Pitbull Animal Rescue and supported Donate Life. Leah was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her!
Memorial Visitation Celebrating Leah's life will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 507- Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019