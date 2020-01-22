|
|
Leander "Lee" Werle
Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late John and Bibiana Werle, brother of the late Hedwig Semmler, Philip Werle, Helena Stoeckley and Fred Werle, survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was born in Germany and moved to the U.S. in 1929. He was a lifetime member of the International Painters Union where he painted for Shillitos and Lazarus. He passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at age 95. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Saturday January 25 at 10 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020