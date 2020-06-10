Lee Ann (Lawson) Schaefer
1956 - 2020
Lee Ann (Lawson) Schaefer

Goshen - Born on August 9, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on June 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving mother of Dan (Rick Blanco) Schaefer, Bobby (Brooke Gill) Schaefer, Michele (Roger) Haines and the late Michael Schaefer. Caring grandmother of Hailey, Roger III and Ashley Haines, Sophia Gill and Bodin Schaefer and Sophie, Daisy and Athena Schaefer. Dear sister of Brenda and Bill Lawson and the late Jane Lawson. Cherished daughter of Sandra (nee Shinkle) Lawson and the late Danny Lawson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 19 at Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donatons may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Goshen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
