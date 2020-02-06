Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Hartke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Hartke Jr.

Add a Memory
Lee Hartke Jr. Obituary
Lee Hartke Jr.

Edgewood - Leo "Lee" Hartke Jr., 78, of Edgewood, KY, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2020 at his residence. Lee was President/Owner of Lee Hartke Auto Body Inc. and a faithful member of St. Henry Catholic Church. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, UK basketball, boating, and traveling to Gatlinburg and Florida with his family. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Pauline Hartke; and his brother, Jim Hartke. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Eileen Lonnemann Hartke; his children, Lee Hartke, Tricia Hartke, and Lisa Hartke (Steve Fries); and his brothers, Wayne Hartke (Sylvia) and Paul Hartke (Jackie). Lee also leaves behind his grandchildren, Macey, Ruby, Mylie, Toby, and Louie; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: St. Henry Catholic Church 3813 Dixie Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -