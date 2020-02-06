|
Lee Hartke Jr.
Edgewood - Leo "Lee" Hartke Jr., 78, of Edgewood, KY, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2020 at his residence. Lee was President/Owner of Lee Hartke Auto Body Inc. and a faithful member of St. Henry Catholic Church. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, UK basketball, boating, and traveling to Gatlinburg and Florida with his family. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Pauline Hartke; and his brother, Jim Hartke. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Eileen Lonnemann Hartke; his children, Lee Hartke, Tricia Hartke, and Lisa Hartke (Steve Fries); and his brothers, Wayne Hartke (Sylvia) and Paul Hartke (Jackie). Lee also leaves behind his grandchildren, Macey, Ruby, Mylie, Toby, and Louie; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: St. Henry Catholic Church 3813 Dixie Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020