New Richmond - Lee J. Vesper, 83, passed away on November 28, 2020 at his residence. Lee was born July 5, 1937 in Newport, Kentucky to the late Lee Joseph Sr. and Delma Vesper. Loving father of Stephanie Gephardt (Andrew), Dr. Jennifer Vesper (Dr. Thomas Andrews), and Jessica Vesper (Daniel Mitchell). Grandfather of Lily, Sophie, Charlotte, Kylie, Jake, Chase, and Tyler Grant. Brother of Mary Del Schwetschenau, Joan Wichmann, and the late Alan Vesper. Lee credits the education he received from the Covington Latin School for shaping his life, allowing him to succeed in college at the University of Cincinnati and at U.C. College of Medicine. He trained in dermatology at the Mayo Clinic-Rochester and enjoyed private practice in Cincinnati. To him, practicing medicine was not work because he loved the time he spent with his patients. Lee loved living in New Richmond and served on the city council for several years. He was also very active supporting his wife Rose's political career, driving his pickup truck in parades and planting yard signs during her campaigns. He retired from practice to spend more time with Rose. They both enjoyed the outdoors; she loved horseback riding, while he loved planting trees and daffodils in the woods of the family farm for future generations to enjoy. A public Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, December 3 2020, at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 at 11:00 AM. A private burial at Greenmound Cemetery to follow. Memorials may be made to Covington Latin School, 21 E 11th St, Covington, KY 41011.









