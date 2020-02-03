|
|
Leeann Brossart
Ft. Thomas - Leeann Quinn Brossart, 87, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away on February 1, 2020 at Highland Springs. She was the daughter of Thomas and Lucy Moore, who preceded her in death. She retired from DAV as a machine operator after 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Benedict Nick Brossart in 1999. She leaves behind her children; Anita Sherlock, David and Charlie Brossart. Grandchildren; Angela Neltner, Shawn Brossart and step grandson, Ken Brossart. Great Grandchildren; Deric and Emily Dee. Along with 11 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Mass of Christian Memorial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church at 2pm with burial immediately following in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020