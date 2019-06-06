Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland B. Brock

Obituary Condolences

Leland B. Brock Obituary
Leland B. Brock

Loveland - Leland B. Brock of Loveland. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Louise (nee Alsip) Brock. Loving father of Boyce Wade Brock and Pamela Ruth Allen. Devoted grandfather of Tiffany Allen Jaggers, Nathan Allen, Kyle Brock, and Krystal Brock Lawson. Great grandfather of Travis & Wyatt Brock and Konner Lawson. Dear brother of Laphenia Smiddy, Jacqueline Ridener, Phyllis Elam, Patsy Taylor, Shirley Gosney, and Peggy Hoskins. Passed away June 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Friday, June 7 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now