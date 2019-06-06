|
|
Leland B. Brock
Loveland - Leland B. Brock of Loveland. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Louise (nee Alsip) Brock. Loving father of Boyce Wade Brock and Pamela Ruth Allen. Devoted grandfather of Tiffany Allen Jaggers, Nathan Allen, Kyle Brock, and Krystal Brock Lawson. Great grandfather of Travis & Wyatt Brock and Konner Lawson. Dear brother of Laphenia Smiddy, Jacqueline Ridener, Phyllis Elam, Patsy Taylor, Shirley Gosney, and Peggy Hoskins. Passed away June 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Friday, June 7 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019