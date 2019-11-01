|
Leland Edward Polley
Leland Edward Polley, 72, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. Leland was a member of the Crescent Springs Church of God, a retired Covington School bus driver (primarily for special needs children), a former Campbell County Deputy Sheriff and was in the security business for many years. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and deer hunting. Leland was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Annabelle Polley; daughter: Amanda Wilson and sons: Chad Polley and Christopher Flanigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years: Anita Kay Polley; son: James Polley; daughter: Kimberly Williams; brother: Gordon (Carolee) Polley; sister: Rose Mary Trapp and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. An additional visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Pleasant Run Church, Pleasant Run Church Road, Pine Knott, KY 42635 beginning at 11:00 AM and lasting until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment will follow in Lester Lovitt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to specialolympics.org and stjude.org Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019