Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Terrace Park, OH
Cincinnati - Leland M. "Lee" Cole, age 84, died far too soon of brain cancer surrounded by his family on February 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Carol C. (nee' Cronk) Cole, cherished father of Julia (the late David) Stephen, Nina (Michael DeBoer) Cole, and the late Ellen Beth (Donald) Irie, proud granddad of Judith and Gregory Stephen, Cole and Corydon Irie, loving brother of Joseph Cole, and dear cousin of Hilton Smith. Lee's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Terrace Park OH, 4:00 PM April 6, 2019. His ashes will be interred in the Columbarium there. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org and/or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. For more information please see the Craver Riggs Funeral Home website at http://www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
