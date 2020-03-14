|
Lemuel Tipton
Dry Ridge - Lemuel Ray Tipton was born June 20, 1935 in Winchester, KY to the late Roy and Zella Rose Tipton. Lemuel enjoyed many things including traveling, county fairs, and riding horses. He appreciated every sunrise and could tell you almost anything about any western that ever aired. What he enjoyed most was his family. He spent every Sunday with his daughter, son-in-law, and his two "pretty girls" Rachel and Ashlynn. Every Thursday was reserved for his "Ashy," the two of them eating ice cream and pizza and talking late into the night. Lemuel loved and was loved by many so very fiercely. He served in the United States Army, 54th Infantry, 4th Armored division (Hell on Wheels) working tirelessly to help conduct the clean-up efforts on the Germany-Czechoslovakia border following WWII. He drove a transport vehicle while there; and after returning home continued his career behind the wheel as a driver for Global Van Lines before working for and retiring early from Roadway Express. He then became an owner-operator of his own truck with United Van Lines Planes Moving and Storage. He drove a truck until he was 75 years old.
He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Jean Ann and Mark Powell, his sons, Lemuel Joe Tipton, Timothy Ray Tipton, his grandchildren, Clifford Joseph Tipton, Rachel Elizabeth Powell, Ashlynn Haley Powell, Tiffany Rae Tipton, Clayton Reed Tipton, his great grandchildren, Tristan William Tipton, Alyssa Jade Tipton, Chandler Finley Tipton, Tillie Cate Tipton, Paisley Rain Tipton, and another soon to be born. He is also survived by his friend and companion of the last several years; Regina Wright.
Preceding him in death are his loving wife, Anna Jean Chambers Tipton, his son, Andrew Duane Tipton, his brothers, Roy Elmo Tipton, Denville Tipton, Rayburn Russell "Bob" Tipton, and his sister, Roy Barbara Tipton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. George Naylor and Ed Sissel officiating. Burial with full military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post #109 will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 11-1:00 preceding the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center: 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020