Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
400 Nilles Rd
Fairfield, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
400 Nilles Rd
Fairfield, OH
Len Gartner Obituary
Len Gartner

Cincinnati - Len Gartner passed away July 12, 2019, in Cincinnati, at the age of 72. Len had a passion for music. He was a founding member of Finneytown's "The Us Too Group" (formed in 1966), which produced several hit songs that cracked the WSAI charts. He followed in his fathers footsteps with a career as an attorney; then resurrected his musical career by joining the local band Deja vu where he was the drummer/singer. Len is survived by his wife, Katey; 2 sons, Christian (Monique) Gartner and Kevin (Stacie) Gartner; mother, Helen; 7 siblings, Julie, Vicki, Kathy, Nelle, Valerie, Teddy, and Larry; and 6 grandchildren, Alex, Allie, Bradley, Ashley, Andrew, and McKenzie. He is preceded in death by his father. Visitation at 9 a.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019 and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, 45014. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
