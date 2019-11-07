Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp, OH
Lena Rivers Gerhardstein (nee Futrell) wife of the late Walter L. Gerhardstein, beloved mother of Diane (Daniel) Evans, Kimberly Evers, Connie Ostrander, and the late Walter Gerhardstein Jr., also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Lena was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters. Died Nov. 5, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. Nov. 11, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church from 9-10 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
