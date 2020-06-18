Lenora Davis
Lenora Davis

Modest - (nee Ernst) - Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Perry C. Davis; Devoted mother of Carole (the late Jack) Bales, David (Rosemary Mayes) Davis, Pamela (Curtis) Patchell, Jimmy (Sylvia) Davis, and Lisa (David) Yacchari; Loving grandmother of 12; Great grandmother of 15; Dear sister of the late Helena Inlow and the late Earl Francis Ernst; Passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 Age 93 years; Resident of Modest, OH; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Goshen 1944 State Route 28 Goshen, OH 45122, Monday June 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 5890 Buckwheat Road Milford, OH 45150, Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM; www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John Evans Funeral Home
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
John Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
