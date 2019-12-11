|
Lenore Stulbarg
Cincinnati - Stulbarg, Lenore, nee Oppenheimer, age 94, passed away December 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Barry S. Stulbarg, devoted mother of Peter (Dianne) Stulbarg & Sally (Greg) Garrett of Laguna Beach, CA, dear sister of the late Carol Lemer, loving grandmother of Robert (Ashye) Marcus, Stephen (Rebecca) Marcus, Daniel Marcus and Kellie & Zoe Garrett, great grandmother of Ava F. Marcus. Services Pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Planned Parenthood or Playhouse In The Park would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019