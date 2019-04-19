Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leo Anthony Phillips


1945 - 2019
Leo Anthony Phillips Obituary
Leo Anthony Phillips

Quincy - Leo Anthony Phillips, 74, formerly of Covington, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1945 to the late Louis and Ruth Benton Phillips. Leo was married to Donna Peters Phillips for 46 years, and she survives. Leo was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother Steve Phillips and his sister Regina Matthews.

Leo is survived by his wife Donna Phillips; his children Billie (Terry) Robinson, Tony Phillips, Ben Phillips and Tommy Phillips; 15 grandchildren; his brothers Jack, Jimmyalan and Richard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will take place Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Chapel from 11 am until 12 pm. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
