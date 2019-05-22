Leo Arlinghaus



Villa Hills - Leo Bernard Arlinghaus, age 95, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School and shortly after he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He bravely served our country during WWII; Leo flew 28 missions over Germany on a B-17 as the Flight Engineer and Top Turret Gunner. After leaving the Army Leo went on to have a 35 year career as an Engineer for General Electric. He was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Leo is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Arlinghaus (nee Neff); children, Jane Arlinghaus Woeste, Leo B. Arlinghaus, Jr., Linda Arlinghaus Wiley, William R. Arlinghaus and Jeffrey L. Arlinghaus; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. John Church (Covington, KY) from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Honor Flight: Honor Flight, Inc. Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck 175 South Tuttle Road Springfield, OH 45505. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019