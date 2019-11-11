Resources
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (nee Little). Devoted father of Gail (Paul) Metzger, Kathy, Robert (June) Luebbe, Mary (Jeff) Oakley, Mark (Wendy), James (Pam) and Steven (Michelle) Luebbe and the late Tim Luebbe. Grandfather of 22 and great grandfather of 5. Brother of the late Robert Luebbe, Mary Alice Forthman, Ruth Arlinghaus, Florine Stephany and Tom Luebbe. Leo passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will take place at St. Bartholomew Church 9375 Winton Rd., Finneytown, on Thursday, November 14 from 11:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Bartholomew St. Vincent DePaul or Unbound, P.O. Box 219114, Kansas City, MO, 64121-6564. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
