Leo Bittner

Alexandria - Leo Joseph Bittner, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home. He served with theUnited States Marines during the Korean War. Leo worked as an Engineer with C S X Rail Lines. He was a member of the Alexandria V.F.W. Post 325. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hilda (nee Feldman) Bittner, brothers, Raymond, James, Thomas, Jerry, Lawrence and Paul. Leo is survived by his wife, Joy (nee Sauer) Bittner, brother, Howard Bittner. Services for Leo will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
