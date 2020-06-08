Reverend Leo Carl Schmidt
Ft. Thomas - Rev. Leo Carl Schmidt, 91, of Fort Thomas and formerly of Cold Spring, passed away on Saturday, June 6th at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. Father Leo was ordained on June 30, 1956 by the Most Rev. William T. Mulloy, D.D. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington. He would then serve as Assistant Pastor at Corpus Christi Parish, Newport (1956-59), Assistant Pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Newport and on the faculty at Newport Catholic High School (1960-66), Assistant Pastor at St. Francis de Sales Church, Newport, Associate Pastor and faculty at St. Henry Church & School, Elsmere (1968-69), Spiritual Director at St. Pius X Seminary, Erlanger (1969-82), Pastor at St. Stephen Church, Newport (1982-92), Pastor at St. Augustine Church, Covington (1992-2015) and Chaplain of Covington Police Dept. (1998). Father Leo's family treasured every chance they had to spend time with him. Those who were lucky enough to get to know him enjoyed his wit, sense of humor and unconditional love for everyone. When you were with Father Leo, he made you feel like you were a gift from God. He wanted you to know God and know God's great love. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Elizabeth (nee. Bertsch) Schmidt; brothers, Bill (the late Boots), Ray (the late Nancy), Arthur (the late Marianne) & Hank (the late Pat) Schmidt and nephew, Tom (Vira) Schmidt. Father Leo is survived by his nephews, Mike (Mary) Schmidt & Greg (Rebecca) Schmidt; nieces, Karen Schmidt, Marianne Hurtt, Nancy (Will) Grant, Lisa Kavanaugh, Barb (Mike) Smith & Aimee (Tom) Donahue. Visitation will be held from 3-6:30 p.m., with a Vigil Service to follow at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10th at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington. Visitation will also be held from 9-11 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11th at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Memorials are suggested to the St Augustine Church (Capital Campaign), 413 W 19th Street, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.