Leo H. Buse, Jr.
Cincinnati - BUSE, LEO H., JR. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite "Sadie" Buse (nee Cassinelli). Dear father of Pamela Ann (Larry) Price, Leo H. (Patty) Buse III, Mary Deborah Melick, Joseph Buse and Annalisa Hughes. Step-father of Rita (Bruce) Hoppert, Kathy (David) Harmeier and Patty (Leo H.) Buse. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Robert O. Buse. Brother-in-law of Alice Buse. Leo passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at age 92. Former president and owner of the Seasongood Folding Box Company and former member of Wyoming Golf Club. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp. 45231. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Xavier High School Scholarship Fund. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019