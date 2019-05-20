|
Leo Manley
Crestview Hills - Leo P. Manley. Passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Survived by his beloved wife, Patricia C. Manley; sons, Daniel (The late Renata Pranger) Manley, Ryan (Jessica) Manley and Meghan (Therese) Todtenbier; grandchildren, Rylin, Isabella, Kyla and Henry; sister, Marguerite (Vincent) Wishrad and brother, Patrick (Gayle Weinheimer) Manley. Leo was an Army veteran that served during the Vietnam Conflict where he became a Bronze Star recipient. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Thursday, May 23rd at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial donation to, Ralph Fulton VFW 4435 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, KY 41018. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019