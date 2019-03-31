Services
St Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45240
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
Our Lady of the Fields Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
Our Lady of the Fields Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Fields Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W. Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Schloemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father Leo Schloemer

Obituary Condolences

Father Leo Schloemer Obituary
Father Leo Schloemer

Cincinnati - Father Leo Schloemer, 94, died Monday, March 25. The Cincinnati native and long-time Glenmary Home Missioner is survived by his fellow missioners and friends. Reception of the body will take place Wednesday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH. Visitation will follow. A wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For the full obituary, visit www.glenmary.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.