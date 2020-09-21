1/1
Leo Schulkers
Leo Schulkers

Alexandria - Leo Schulkers, 70, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Leo enjoyed watching and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals and loved to garden. He was a Licensed Optician with Walmart Vision Center. Leo's favorite times were being with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. His family thanks God for giving them the best Husband, Dad and PawPaw. Leo will be sorely missed by so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Gordon and Margaret Henrietta (nee Sauerbeck) Schulkers and siblings, Virgil Schulkers, Virginia Geiman and Mary Berkemeier. Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Margaret "Nan" Ann (nee Clark) Schulkers, devoted children, Aaron (Amanda) Schulkers, Jamie (Tony) Buemi and Peanie (Mallery) Schulkers, most treasured grandchildren, Noelle Schulkers, Luke Hopkins, Airick Schulkers, Arriana Schulkers, AJ Schulkers and Rhett Schulkers and dear siblings, Joe Schulkers, Patricia Young and Regina Smith. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Thursday (Sept. 24) from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Terry Phillips officiating. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Republican Party of Kentucky, 105 W. 3rd. St., Frankfort, KY 40601. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
