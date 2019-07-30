|
Leon Dorfman
Cincinnati - Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Rose Dorfman, his brother Marvin, and his sister Ada Zappin. Lee is survived by his niece Gayle Workman (John) of Oakwood, Ohio, a nephew Richard Zappin (Lorena) of Lake Wales, FL, cousins Irwin Kahn, Shirley Yablok, and Alvin Cohn, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his 'honorary' children Neal and Hong Liu Wilson of Cincinnati. Lee was born in Cincinnati on April 30 , 1925 and was a 1943 graduate of Hughes High School in Clifton. During WWII he served his country as a radio operator in the US Merchant Marine. Lee had many adventures at sea, but the most dramatic was aboard the Liberty ship SS Henry Miller. The Miller was part of a convoy returning to the US from a naval base in Gibraltar. On January 3, 1945 the ship was torpedoed by the German submarine U-870. As the Miller began to list severely the captain ordered the crew to abandon ship. Lee volunteered to return to the ship as part of a skeleton crew. After the crew got control of flooding in the cargo holds the Henry Miller was able to limp back to port. During the war Lee served in both the Mediterranean and Pacific theaters including post-war occupied Japan. He went on to a long career in the Merchant Marine including serving on ships supplying military equipment during the Vietnam War. Upon retirement Lee continued a second career as a real estate entrepreneur in Cincinnati, particularly in the Clifton area. In later years, Lee remarked to his niece that "I have thoroughly enjoyed my life, and I wouldn't change a thing". Graveside services Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd., Evendale, 45241, 2:15 P.M.
