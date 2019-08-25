|
Leon Rainey, Sr.
Cincinnati - Leon Rainey, Sr passed peacefully on August 9, 2019. Dear husband of the late Lucille Rainey; beloved father of Leon Rainey, Jr; loving brother of Walt Rainey, Betty Williams, and Virginia Summers; doting niece Christina Williams and many hosts of other loving relatives and friends. The service was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a 10 AM visitation and 11 AM funeral at Second Trinity Baptist Church, 911 Nassau St. (07); Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. www.halljordan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019