Leona Mae Cobern


1921 - 2020
Leona Mae Cobern Obituary
Leona Mae Cobern

Dublin - Leona Mae Cobern, 98, of Dublin, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1921 in Midkiff, West Virginia to Willie Damron and Elizabeth Jane Abshire. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald H. Cobern and her sister Virginia Rowe.

Leona enjoyed sewing, gardening, and listening to music. She was a member of Easter Star, founding member and leader of the Girl Scouts in Sayler Park, and attended the Eden Chapel United Methodist Church. Leona worked for years at Shillitos, which is now known as Macy's. Leona brought joy to all those around her.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter Geraldine (Loyal) Peterman, grandson Daryl Peterman, and nieces and nephews in Alabama and Utah.

The family would like to thank Dublin Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility for their loving care of Leona.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Leona's memory to the Eden Chapel United Methodist Church, 150 Dahlia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45233. Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. To share memories of condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
