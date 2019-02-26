|
Leona P. Steinmetz
Loveland - Leona P. Steinmetz of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Steinmetz. Loving mother of Pamela Steinmetz, Sandy Tissiere, Mark Steinmetz, Doug Steinmetz, Greg Steinmetz, and Peggy Stagge. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Dear sister of William Rains, Jack Rains, Ester Morgan, and Linda McClure. Passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, February 28 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 8 PM. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 1 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45428. Donation in memory of Leona may be directed to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019