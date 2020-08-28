Leonard A. Geshan
LEONARD A. GESHAN, CHIEF YEOMAN, USN (Retired) & 32nd Degree Mason. Leonard A. Geshan died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH with his loving family by his side. Born on November 20, 1936 in Shenandoah, PA, son of the late John Geshan and Anna Fizel Geshan, Mahanoy City, PA. Graduating high school in 1954, he enlisted in the US Navy, traveled the world & retired after serving twenty years. He married the love of his life in 1960, Catherine Mary (Geib) Geshan; she predeceased him seven days earlier. He is survived by his children, daughter, Jean Ann (Geshan) Gaines (Scott) of Cincinnati, OH; sons, Leonard A. Geshan, Jr. (Susan) of Oakton, VA and Andrew John Geshan (Carmen) of Oxford, OH; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Natalie & Shelby Gaines; Connor & Megan Geshan; and Patrick & Parker Geshan. Len was an ardent 32nd Degree Mason & the Past Master of the Mount Washington # 642 & Yeatman # 162 F. & A.M. Lodges. Len was especially fond of travelling, playing golf & participating in the lives of his grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home from 5-7 PM, with Yeatman Lodge #162 F & AM and Scottish Rite Ring Services on Tues. at 7:00 PM. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, September 9, at All Saints Lutheran Church 545 Craig Rd., Mt. Carmel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service hour. Interment follows at Pierce Township Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences to the Geshan family can be offered at www.tpwhite.com
. The family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.