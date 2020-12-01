Leonard BaumannAlexandria - Leonard J. Baumann, 89 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on November 29, 2020. Len was born on May 30, 1931 in Newport, KY to Joseph H. Baumann and Elizabeth Schappel Baumann. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and a member of St. Mary Church. Len enjoyed shopping for antiques and finding a great deal at yard and estate sales. He loved playing baseball in the Holy Name Society league and was proud to say that he participated in the league for six decades. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: John, Elmer, Raymond, Wilbur, and Edward Baumann, and sisters: Mildred Fasse, and Rita Stone. Len is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred (nee Schultz) Baumann, daughters: Joyce (Dave) Crail and Judy (Peter) Schilling, sons: Larry (Julie) Baumann and Raymond Baumann, sisters: Betty Verst and Marian Rust, brothers: Joe and Howard Baumann, 6 grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions but will be streamed live via St. Mary Church Facebook page on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul, % St. Mary Church, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 Alexandria Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.