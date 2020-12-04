Leonard Eppel
Maineville - Leonard Eppel
Maineville- age 79, passed away December 3, 2020, loving husband of Iris Eppel, devoted father of Karen Lazarus (Rick Urbaniwitz) and Mark (Karen) Eppel, dear brother of the late Alfred Eppel and Brother-in-law to Rochelle Eppel, grandfather of Benjamin, Rachel, Chloe and Arlo. Private graveside services will be held Sunday at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hadassah or Mayerson JCC would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com