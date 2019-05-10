|
|
Leonard F. Lewis
Cincinnati - Leonard F. Lewis, Beloved husband of Nancy Lewis, together in love and devotion for 33 years, passed away Thursday morning May 2 ,2019.
He was born in Paquate New Mexico. Grandson of (the late) Clarence and Maria Hill and son of (the late) Franklin and Sarah Lewis.
He is survived by his sisters, Hazel Thomas, Theodora Duncan, Vivian Brewster; his children, Lisa and Elizabeth Peters, Joey and Elisa Peters, Scott and JoEllen Peters, Pat and Nancy Lewis, (the late) Frederick Lewis and his wife Johana Lewis, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019