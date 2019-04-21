|
|
Leonard "Len" George Paulini
West Chester - Leonard "Len" George Paulini, 76, of West Chester, Ohio, beloved husband and father, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mercy Health—Fairfield Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Leonard Paulini and Anne Julia Waschbusch Paulini. Both parents and his older brother, Robert John Paulini, predeceased him.
Len attended high school at Lake Forest Academy in Illinois, and went on to receive a degree in journalism from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1964. After graduating from college, he moved to Rochester, New York, working in marketing for Eastman Kodak for 20 years before starting his own advertising agency. Following this, he worked for over 10 years in healthcare marketing in the Cincinnati area. He loved to fish the streams around Rochester, and spent many hours fossil hunting and metal detecting around Ohio. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and spoke fondly of his childhood growing up near Wrigley Field.
Len is survived by his wife and soulmate Jeannie Lehmann Paulini; his children, Steven (Susan) and Ellen (Matthew); his stepdaughters, Susie and Debbie; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and former spouse Jeanne Madden. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, wonderful smile, thoughtful way with words, and quick humor.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery near Columbus, Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019