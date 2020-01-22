|
Leonard Goorian
Batavia - Our beloved Father, Leonard Goorian, passed away peacefully in his home late Sunday afternoon. He was surrounded by love and the best of care. He lived a century in health and old age took his beautiful life. Celebration with friends and family TBD. He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Goorian and Viva (Greg Wolfe) Goorian-Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Queen City Hospice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020