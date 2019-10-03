|
Leonard Joseph Duesing Jr
Florence - Leonard Joseph Duesing, Jr., age 68, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 01, 2019. He was proudly sober for over 32 years and dedicated to serving others in Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed his time with friends and his lunches with the ROMEO group. He is survived by his loving children, Amy Mintchell (Kurt) and Todd Duesing (Tom Haggard); sister, Kathy Carter (Charlie) grandchild and light of his life, Sarah Mintchell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Patricia Duesing (nee Wood) and parents, Helen and Leonard Duesing, Sr., sister Susan Bischoff, and nephew A.J. Kramer. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 1:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul Newport Food Pantry: https://www.foodpantries.org/li/st-pauls-episcopal-church and/or Northern Kentucky Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous 1545 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019