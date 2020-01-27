Resources
Leonard Joseph Keller Obituary
Edgewood - Keller, Leonard Joseph "Joe", 70, of Edgewood,Ky. passed away January 24, 2020 at Rosedale Green, Latonia. He was the Past Owner of Keller Injection Molding, and worked for Johnson Control. He is survived by his Wife; Margaret "Peggy" Keller, Son; Leonard Joseph Keller Jr.(Kristen) of Huron, Ohio, Daughters; Erica Keller of Louisville, Ky, Katie Keller of Fort Mitchell, Ky, Brothers; Gary Keller of Ocala, FL.,Rick Keller of Elsmere, Ky, Sisters; Carol (Rick) Thomas of Edgewood, Lynn (Ernie) Lucci of Erlanger and 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00Pm
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
